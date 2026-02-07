Barcelona can go four points clear at the top of La Liga with victory over Mallorca, and they are on course to do so after doubling their lead at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick’s side were very poor in the first half, with Mallorca having a lot of joy in attack. However, the visitors failed to put away of their chances, and they were made to pay by Robert Lewandowski, who netted the opening goal.

Just beyond the hour mark, Barcelona have doubled their advantage. A short corner routine saw Dani Olmo rolls the ball across to Lamine Yamal, and from the edge of the penalty area, he found the back of the net.

🚨🚨| GOAL: WHAT A GOAL FROM YAMAL!!! Barcelona 2-0 Mallorca pic.twitter.com/zLfoHeqPrV — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 7, 2026

LAMINE YAMAL GOLAZO 💥 pic.twitter.com/qo2C8HFkaM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 7, 2026

Barcelona have dominated after they scored the opener, and as things stand, they are heading for another victory in La Liga. However, they cannot afford to get complacent in the remaining minutes of this one.