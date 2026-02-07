Barcelona can go four points clear at the top of La Liga with victory over Mallorca, and they are on course to do so after taking the lead inside the opening half hour at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick’s side have been very poor in the first half, with Mallorca having had a lot of joy in attack. However, the visitors failed to put away of their chances, and they have now been made to pay by Robert Lewandowski, who has netted the opening goal.

Marcus Rashford’s ferocious strike was blocked, but Lewandowski was on hand to turn home the loose ball. It’s a typical finish from the Barcelona number nine, who had been kept quiet by the Mallorca defence in the opening stages.

Barcelona, who announced their exit from the European Superleague earlier in the day, have not had things were own way so far, but fortunately for them, they are in the lead.