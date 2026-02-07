Barcelona 3-0 Mallorca

Barcelona have kept up their strong La Liga form of the last few months, as they defeated Mallorca at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick’s side were very poor in the first half, with Mallorca having a lot of joy in attack. Vedat Muriqi had their best chance, but he was inches away from getting a proper connection on Jan Virgili’s cutback.

The visitors’ failure to put away of their chances was pounced upon by Robert Lewandowski, who netted the opening goal. Marcus Rashford’s strike was blocked into the Polish striker’s path, and after taking his time to get the shot away, he made no mistake.

Just beyond the hour mark, Barcelona doubled their advantage. A short corner routine saw Dani Olmo rolls the ball across to Lamine Yamal, and from the edge of the penalty area, he found the back of the net with a fantastic strike to make it goals in five La Liga matches in a row.

Lamine Yamal was taken off soon after in ahead of the midweek trip to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg, but Barcelona did not stop there. The third goal arrived on 83 minutes when Fermin Lopez slipped in Marc Bernal, who skipped away from one challenge before slotting in at the near post for his first goal for the club.

Barcelona extend La Liga advantage to four points

Barcelona were able to see out the win from there. They struggled early on, but after scoring the opening goal, they never looked back. It’s another step towards the La Liga title for the defending champions, who are now four points clear of Real Madrid, who can reduce their deficit back to one if they were to be victorious against Valencia at the Mestalla on Sunday evening.