Last month, it was revealed that Sergio Ramos is in talks to become the next owner of boyhood club Sevilla. Talks between his consortium and the Andalusians have been ongoing in recent weeks, and although an agreement in principle has been reached, there is still a long way to go before the process is complete.

Ramos, who is backed by Five Eleven Capital, is in the process of doing their due diligence after reaching an agreement with Sevilla to become the club’s majority shareholder. This will take some time, and according to Diario AS, many involved in the situation do not expect a conclusion before at the end of the current season.

One of the reasons that the process is not expected to be concluded before June is due to the club’s concerning La Liga situation. Sevilla, who have reportedly considered signing Ramos (although this has since been ruled out), are currently 15th in the standings, and only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Sevilla price would plummet if relegated to Segunda

Ramos and his consortium have agreed a €450m deal for 65% of Sevilla’s shares, but if Los Nervionenses were to be relegated from La Liga, it is believed that the club’s value would plummet – possibly by half. If that happens, there may need to be further negotiations in order to adjust the price, which could lead to a complete breakdown if at least one of the parties were not to budge.

Sevilla supporters will be desperate for the club to get out of the hole that they’ve been in for a number of years. Ramos will have ambitions to get his former side back up the top end of La Liga, but in order to do so, they will need to avoid relegation this season.