Third attacking star becomes doubt for Real Madrid trip to Valencia

Real Madrid could be without a third of their attacking stars to face Valencia at Mestalla on Sunday night, as they look to keep the pressure on Barcelona at the top of the table. Despite some positive news in terms of their defensive options, Alvaro Arbeloa’s attacking options are looking much thinner at this point.

Los Blancos will be without Jude Bellingham, who is now a week into his recovery from a minor hamstring tear, and Vinicius Junior is also missing. The Brazilian picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga for dissent last week, and is suspended against Valencia.

Rodrygo Goes becomes late doubt

According to Diario AS, Rodrygo Goes could be added to Real Madrid’s injury list against Valencia. He did not train on Friday due to muscle discomfort, and is now a doubt for the clash. He was due to play in Vinicius’ place, but if he misses the Valencia game, will miss three of Los Blancos’ next four matches, following his suspension in the Champions League.

Defensive reinforcements on the way for Real Madrid

The positive for Arbeloa is that he will have more options in the backline. After starting Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde at full-back last weekend, Marca say Ferland Mendy and Trent Alexander-Arnold are both set to be back in the squad for the game. The Frenchman has not played for the past month since featuring in their first game of 2026, while Alexander-Arnold has been missing for the past two months.

There is less certainty over the presence of Antonio Rudiger, whose fitness in training on Saturday will dictate whether he is available. David Alaba is also a doubt for the match, after missing training on Friday with the cold. As it stands, Raul Asencio and Dean Huijsen would be favourites to start.