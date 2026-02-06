It has been an up-and-down season for Lamine Yamal, who has started to get back to his best level for Barcelona in recent weeks. Earlier in the campaign, he had been dragging pubalgia, and this had a significant effect on some of his performances.

Lamine Yamal’s pubalgia was first picked up in September. It was aggravated during international duty with Spain, which led to him being out of action for a few weeks. But even after recovering, the problem did not go away.

As explained by Santi Ovalle in Cadena SER, Lamine Yamal “didn’t know about the injury, which is normal, because he’s young and for him it was new. There were days when he was perfect and suddenly one day it hurt again… And that frustrated him”. That is why he struggled to overcome it, but things have been much better since November.

At that time, Lamine Yamal underwent a minor radiofrequency intervention in Belgium, and this cleaned the area where his pubalgia had been. In the weeks after, he was still suffering with plan, but Barcelona’s medical staff advised him to keep working on the area, even when he was not suffering with pain.

That was the turning point, and now, the issue is practically gone. Lamine Yamal approached the situation with a mindset that he would go whatever it takes to overcome his pubalgia, and fortunately for him and Barcelona, he appears to have done so – although he will still keep managing things.

La Liga stars will hope to follow in Lamine Yamal’s footsteps

Lamine Yamal isn’t the only La Liga star to have been suffering with pubalgia this season. Most notably, Athletic Club and Spain winger Nico Williams has had the same issue for months, while Real Betis’ Antony has also had problems in recent weeks. Both players may well end up following the same plan as the 18-year-old.