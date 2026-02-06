Real Madrid make contact with camp of Liverpool defender

Real Madrid are still on the hunt for a defender this summer, and have gone back to a former option that appeared to be ruled out. Los Blancos have seen multiple targets agree deals elsewhere in the last months.

The centre-back position is one of the priorities at the Santiago Bernabeu this coming summer, alongside a central midfielder. Despite the addition of Dean Huijsen, the possible exits of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba at the end of their deals leaves just Raul Asencio, Huijsen and Eder Militao on their books. The Brazilian has also been missing major chunnks of the season for the past three years due to injuries. Two of the names being looked at were Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano, but both have subsequently agreed contracts with Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid enquire about Konate situation

One of the names that had come up in the past was Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at Liverpool. They had informed the Reds that they were no longer pursuing Konate back in November, but last week it was suggested that the French international was back in their thinking. Matteo Moretto appears to have added some credence to that idea on RadioMarca, noting that Los Blancos have enquired about Konate’s situation with his agents again.

Ramon Alvarez de Mon adds that previously when Rudiger was signed on a free from Chelsea, a similar pattern of events played out, with Real Madrid discarding the German and later returning for him. Konate’s agents were set to meet with Liverpool on Friday too.

En su momento os comenté que nunca me dieron por rematado el asunto Konate. Ya el Madrid en el pasado hizo algo parecido con Rudiger: se “descartó” en enero y se fichó en abril. Veremos qué ocurre con Konate. https://t.co/sVju885Y3S — Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) February 6, 2026

Real Madrid’s alternatives

Konate was listed alongside academy talent Joan Martinez or Como defender Jacobo Ramon, who was sold by Real Madrid to the Serie A side this summer. They would both be bargain alternatives – Los Blancos have an €8m buyback option on Ramon. It may depend on whether Real Madrid feel they can offer a new deal to Rudiger or not, as Militao would be the only ‘elder statesman’ of the centre-back room were they to go for the younger alternatives.