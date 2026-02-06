Real Madrid have confirmed that Rodrygo Goes will be out of action after a hamstring injury in his right leg. The Brazilian did not train on Friday after sustaining the issue on Thursday, and his name is added to the list of absences for their trip to Valencia.

Los Blancos emitted a statement on Friday evening after reports that Rodrygo was a doubt for their game at Mestalla, confirming the injury. According to Cadena Cope, the injury will keep Rodrygo out of action for around 10 days. It means Rodrygo will not face Valencia on Sunday night, and is a doubt for their game against Real Sociedad the following weekend. He would in theory be available to play against Benfica in Lisbon, but is suspended for that match. The main goal is that he can face Osasuna at El Sadar in just over two weeks time.

Rodrygo added to list of attacking absences

It adds to Alvaro Arbeloa’s headaches as they prepare to face Carlos Corberan’s side. Rodrygo was due to play on the left of their attack in place of Vinicius Junior, who is ruled out through suspension. Jude Bellingham is also in recovery due to his own hamstring issue, meaning Real Madrid will be without three of their main attacking threats.

Arbeloa’s alternatives to Rodrygo

The Real Madrid manager does have other options, including moving Kylian Mbappe to the left side, the position he usually occupied before arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu. Franco Mastantuono, Brahim Diaz and Gonzalo Garcia could play alongside him, while Arda Guler can also play on the right of a front three. They could decide to change formation too, using a fourth midfielder and pushing Fede Valverde into a wider role, something he did often under Carlo Ancelotti.