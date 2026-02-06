Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has sidestepped questions surrounding the future of Robert Lewandowski, which has been the subject of plenty of speculation in Catalonia. The veteran forward is out of contract at the end of the season, and for the first time, is not a guaranteed starter at Camp Nou.

Ahead of the their clash with RCD Mallorca on Saturday, Flick was asked if he was more concerned about the number of chances his side were spurning, or the number of chances they were giving up. Recent games have seen Barcelona dominate without making the most of it on the scoresheet.

“I’m very happy with how we’re playing football. Of course, we need to be more focused in front of goal, but the team is on the right track. Against Mallorca, we have to be careful with Muriqi, who’s having a great season.”

Flick puts off Lewandowski contract discussion

Meanwhile one of the players that surprisingly has not been front and centre of taking their chances is Lewandowski. This week it was reported that Barcelona intended to discuss a contract extension with the 37-year-old for next year, while much of the year the line has been that Barcelona will look to replace him. Flick was asked whether he had spoken to Lewandowski about his reduced role and his future.

“Of course we’ve talked about this situation, but it’s not the end of the season. It’s not the time to talk about it. I don’t know what will happen. I know he wants to play a bit more, get more minutes; he’s in good form. I also have to say he loves playing for Barca, I don’t know what will happen at the end of the season. We don’t know what will happen with the club. We’ll find out in the future.”

Shortly before the press conference, Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font had said that he would not keep Director of Football Deco on if he were elected in March. Flick would be his manager, but the German spoke positively of his work alongside the former midfielder.

“Right now I’m very happy working with Deco, we share a philosophy. We know what we have to do, I appreciate it a lot.”

Flick on Ronald Araujo progress

Another player who has been linked with an exit in recent years is Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo. He was handed his first start after a leave of absence in December against Albacete, and Flick was asked what he had that others in his squad did not.

“He has a top physique, unlike the rest of the players. He’s very fast, one of the captains, one of the leaders. He has to keep going like this, take it step by step. Our playing philosophy isn’t easy because for his style of play, but he’s growing, and we have to help him adapt more to our philosophy.”

🚨 After Raphinha, Pedri González will be the next to return. He could reappear against Levante on February 22. [@RogerTorello] pic.twitter.com/hkW0vMDUgm — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 6, 2026

Jan Virgili’s future

The future of another player was also brought up – this weekend Barcelona will face former La Masia product Jan Virgili, who left the club for €3.5m in the summer. He has been in fine form for Los Bermellones.

“What I can say is what I see, which is that he’s doing a great job at Mallorca. I’m very happy for him.”

There has been a suggestion that Barcelona are not only watching him, but wondering if they should make a move to bring him back. They have a right of first refusal on the 19-year-old winger, and a 40% sell-on fee.