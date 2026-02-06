Ahead of Barcelona’s clash with RCD Mallorca this weekend, manager Hansi Flick has said he is pleased with the improvements shown by Lamine Yamal in recent weeks. For the first time in his career, he has scored in four consecutive games, and has been generally making the difference in recent weeks.

The sour note for Barcelona is the continued absence of Raphinha. The Brazilian is yet to return to training after discomfort in his hamstring, and now the hope is that he could be back for the Copa del Rey semi-final next week against Atletico Madrid. Flick was unable to provide much more clarity.

“We have to wait and see if he’ll be in the Cup. It’s day by day right now. We need to stay calm and take it one step at a time.”

Lamine Yamal improvements

Against Albacete, Lamine Yamal was again Barcelona’s best player. In recent weeks, Flick has challenged him to improve his work off the ball, but seems to be pleased with his progress.

“I’m really happy with him, with his growth. The most important thing for players like him is that he’s happy. He’s focused, and the way he’s playing, providing assists, scoring goals… he’s in great form and will bring us a lot of joy in the coming years.”

“It’s necessary to grow and give your best every day to win titles. Right now he’s in form and that’s good. He’s very intelligent, both on and off the field. He’s very good off the field too. When he trains at 100% and gives 100% on the pitch, he knows it. We help him with other things.”

Frenkie de Jong role

Another player who has stepped up in recent weeks without Pedri is Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman has exerted more influence on games without the Canary Islander directing matters.

“I think it’s a matter of the player himself. He can play as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder. He’s grown as a leader on the pitch. I talk to him a lot. He feels very comfortable in Barcelona, ​​he really likes it here. We have to keep this up. It’s important that he maintains this level. We expect a lot from him, and he accepts that.”

🚨 OFFICIAL: FC Barcelona will face Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals. pic.twitter.com/rdtae22leh — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 6, 2026

Flick on relationship with players

After Barcelona beat Albacete on Tuesday night, goalscorer Ronald Araujo expressed his gratitude to Flick for the way he had treated him. He was not the first to refer to him as a ‘father figure’.

“Sometimes they see me as a grandpa (laughs), it’s because of my age. In your work, in your business, when the atmosphere is good, you work better and are motivated to give more. This is my philosophy.”

“We played three matches in six days, but I saw a good atmosphere among my players, and that’s what I appreciate. My philosophy is that there should be a good atmosphere and respect from the coach to the players and from the players to the coach. That’s how we get them to perform at their best.”

The likes of Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Pedri and Raphinha have spoken highly of Flick’s management, and he apears to have a strong connection with his players at Barcelona. Last season the improvement in atmosphere was credited with the dramatic improvement on the previous year.