The winter transfer window was not overly busy for Barcelona, who signed one first team player and let another one leave. The one to move on was Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who joined Girona on loan for the rest of the season.

As it turns out, ter Stegen was not the only Barcelona player that could have ended up at Montilivi. Girona had also set their sights on Marc Bernal, who had struggled for minutes since returning from an ACL tear in September.

Girona sporting director has now confirmed that Girona were in for Bernal during the winter transfer window, but Barcelona counterpart Deco made it clear that a deal was not possible in the end, as per Sport.

“I think we were interested in Bernal because we needed a player for that position. Deco was very correct and told me that he was a player who would not be easy to get out. If they saw that they signed players and he didn’t have the minutes, maybe he would leave. But if he is still at Barça, it is because they see that he can get important minutes.”

Barcelona have high hopes for Bernal

Bernal may have struggled for prominence in recent months, but he is greatly counted upon by Barcelona – and in particular, head coach Hansi Flick. He has started to play more often in the last couple of weeks, and as time goes on, it is expected that he will become a regular starter for the Catalans.

Flick, who has tasked Bernal with improving two particular areas of his game, sees the 18-year-old as being a complimentary option to the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Pedri, both of whom are nailed starters at Barcelona. He’s had to be patient up until now, but more playing time is expected soon, which is why Girona could not get him in January.