Celta Vigo made profit on exit of Bryan Zaragoza to Roma

Despite not actually owning the player, Celta Vigo have come out of their loan of Bryan Zaragoza with a profit. The Spain international was due to be at Balaidos until the end of the season, but his stint was cut short after a move to AS Roma.

Zaragoza arrived in the summer on a loan deal from Bayern Munich, with a €12m option to buy. The 24-year-old had struggled for his best form at Bayern, and then at Osasuna last season on loan, but the flashes of his ability were growing increasingly frequent in Galicia. All of his two goals and four assists came in his second three months at Celta, rather than his first.

Celta make profit on Bryan Zaragoza loan

Os Celeste sanctioned the end of his loan move in order to allow him to join AS Roma this winter though – the Giallorossi will have him on loan until the end of the season with a €13.5m buy option. The deal only went through on transfer deadline day, and Christian Falk has explained to Bayern Insider that the deal nearly collapsed, on account of Bayern demanding more money from Roma.

The Bavarian side found out that Celta had been offered €3m to break their loan deal with Zaragoza, and were keen for some of the profit to go to them. As it was, the deal went through with Bayern increasing the buy option, and inserting a clause that will make it obligatory if Zaragoza plays 50% of Roma’s games, and they qualify for Europe. Celta have come out of the deal with a €1.75m profit, having originally paid €1.25m for the loan.

Celta Vigo’s replacements

It was a busy window for the Galician side, with Fer Lopez, Alvaro Nunez and Matias Vecino arriving in the closing stages of the window. Fran Beltran and Damian Rodriguez had exited before Zaragoza. In Lopez, Celta have another attacking option, albeit a different type of player to Zaragoza. He is likely to stretch the game vertically more than horizontally across the pitch, as well as looking to play more centrally.