Atletico Madrid have seen a number of major clubs around Europe linked with their star forward Julian Alvarez in recent weeks, but they will not have to worry about a move from Bayern Munich. The German giants are one of the sides that have been credited with an interest in the Argentina international.

Since last summer, there has been consistent thread of rumours surrounding the future of Alvarez, with Barcelona seemingly identifying him as one of their preferred options to replace Robert Lewandowski long-term. Those rumours have gathered pace over the course of the season, with several Premier League sides also linked to him.

Bayern Munich will not move for Julian Alvarez

Another side with an ageing star up front are Bayern Munich, who have Harry Kane leading the line. However his majestic form this season has persuaded Bayern to open fresh talks over a new deal with the 32-year-old. Christian Falk has told Bayern Insider that the Bavarian side have no plans to move for him this summer, even if he is appreciated as a good player.

Bayern did explore a move for Alvarez back in 2023, when they signed Kane, but eventually moved for the England international instead.

Alvarez linked with Premier League sides

The interest from Barcelona comes with a caveat that the Catalan side are prisoner to their financial situation, and their salary limit. It means Atletico will likely be able to get through the summer without handling a major bid from the Catalan side.

More concerning might be the rumours of interest from the Premier League, where the spending power could turn Alvarez’s head. First Chelsea were linked, and then more credible reports said that if Arsenal decide to move for a forward next summer, Alvarez is high on their shortlist. For their part, Atletico continue to maintain that he is not for sale, and he is under contract until 2030.