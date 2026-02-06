Barcelona set target for Pedri return after hamstring injury

Barcelona have a date in mind for the return from injury of star midfielder Pedri. The Canary Islander suffered a minor hamstring tear following their clash in Czechia with Slavia Prague, and has missed their past four games as a result.

The 23-year-old has been a leader for Hansi Flick in the middle of the pitch over the past two seasons, but has been hampered more often by injuries this season. In November he spent a month out of action for a muscle tear, and was then forced to halt action for two weeks in late December too. So far the Blaugrana have coped with his absence, with four wins against Real Oviedo, Copenhagen, Elche and Albacete.

Pedri targeting Levante game for return

According to MD, Pedri and Barcelona have circled the Levante match on their proverbial calendar as a potential return date. His recovery is thought to be going well, and but he will miss at least three more games. In La Liga, Barcelona host RCD Mallorca and travel to Girona, before Levante visit Camp Nou on the 22nd of February. Between Mallorca and Girona, Barcelona will play the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

Raphinha recovery pushed back

The hope for Barcelona is that Raphinha’s muscle discomfort also subsides, as they look to get the Brazilian back for next week’s Copa del Rey action. It was reported on Thursday that he would not be back in time to face Mallorca, and he is yet to return to training with the rest of the group. He too has been battling injuries more often this season.

Flick: "Which player would I like to sign? It's a difficult question because I think we have a fantastic team right now. Everything we do has to be smart. With Deco I have a great partner and we talk about everything. Each decision also takes into account the financial situation,… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 6, 2026

Barcelona’s alternatives in midfield

Without Pedri, Hansi Flick has rotated through his options, with Dani Olmo dropping deeper into midfield at times, and Eric Garcia pushing forward at others to partner Frenkie de Jong. Against Albacete this week, Marc Bernal was also given a rare start. The youngster is expected to feature again this weekend.