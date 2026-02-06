Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has declared that he would not hold onto Deco as his director of football were he to be elected in March. Font is profiling as the main alternative to current President Joan Laporta, with campaign season well underway. Laporta is set to resign and put in place a temporary board on Monday in order to call elections.

Font, who came second in the elections in 2021 that saw Laporta return for a second tenure, gave a lengthy interview to RAC1 presenting his case for a change of regime. He framed his arguments around Laporta’s financial management and his despotic leadership style.

“The members have to choose between a presidential model of running the club like in the 80s and 90s with the Gils, Caneda… or a professional management model,” quote MD.

“We’ve had this financial situation for many years, even during Bartomeu’s time. Now we’ve gone five transfer windows without being able to register a single player. We have six women’s team players whose contracts we still don’t know if we’ll be able to renew. This presidential system forces us to go looking for easy money in Congo, or to depend on tourists, because they’re incapable of unlocking Barca’s full potential.”

Font would move on from Deco as Director of Football

He went on to explain his plans for the senior men’s football team, noting that he could not name his preferred sporting director as they were currently working elsewhere. Font did say that Deco would be leaving under his leadership, but he would be keen to keep Hansi Flick.

“My coach will be Hansi Flick, but Deco won’t be my sporting director. We’ll make sure the existing structure is a better fit for Hansi Flick, and that there isn’t someone like Alejandro Echevarria, who doesn’t hold an official position but has undue influence. Deco is a trusted advisor to Laporta and Alejandro Echevarria.”

Xavi Hernandez and Deco working relationship

A recent report from The Athletic has highlighted how close Deco and Flick have become working together, enjoying a strong relationship. The German manager was brought in by Deco to replace Xavi Hernandez, with whom he did not see eye-to-eye. Their lack of relationship is described as a ‘key factor’ in the latter’s sacking, and their source says it was ‘impossible’ for success to arrive with the atmosphere between the two.

Hansi Flick happy working with Deco

Hours after Font’s interview, Flick was asked about his relationship with Deco, and sung the praises of the former midfielder.

“Right now I’m very happy working with Deco, we share a philosophy. We know what we have to do, I appreciate him a lot.”

Previously, Deco has said that he would not continue at the club if Laporta was to exit, it would mean his departure too. Flick, who is under contract until 2027, has backed away from such strong statements, but seems to be content under Laporta and Deco.