Atletico Madrid had a busy winter transfer window, and already, they are putting plans in place for the summer. More areas of Diego Simeone’s squad need to be addressed, and funds should be available to make the necessary signings.

Ademola Lookman, Rodrigo Mendoza and Obed Vargas arrived at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano during the winter window, but they were not the players that Atleti sporting director Mateu Alemany originally had in mind. The likes of Ederson dos Santos and Lee Kang-in had been prioritised before, but deals could not be arranged with Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

Another to fall into this category is Gabri Veiga. The former Celta Vigo midfielder, who left for Al Ahli in the summer of 2023, is now at FC Porto, and Atleti tried to sign him from the Portuguese giants during the final days of the winter transfer window, although their efforts were in vain.

Nevertheless, Atleti remain interested in Veiga, and according to Fabrizio Romano (via ED), they are planning to make another approach in the summer. The 23-year-old, who has four goals and five assists in 30 appearances this season, would add to the young core that Los Colchoneros are developing in the Spanish capital, which already consists of the likes of Marc Pubill, Pablo Barrios and the aforementioned Mendoza.

Veiga would add more quality to Atleti’s midfield

Currently, Simeone has Barrios, Koke Resurreccion, Johnny Cardoso, Mendoza and Vargas as midfield options, while Marcos Llorente and Alex Baena can also operate there when required. Nevertheless, there is a desire for another senior option to be brought in during the summer, and Veiga could be the ideal addition.

He is proven in La Liga from his time at Celta, where he was a revelation after coming through the Galician club’s well-renowned academy. It remains to be seen whether he returns to Spain in the summer with Atleti.