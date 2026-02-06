Atletico Madrid will have to prepare for their Copa del Rey semi-final with a major absence in the form of Pablo Barrios. Los Colchoneros put in their best performance of the season with a 5-0 win over Real Betis on Thursday night, but the victory has come at a high price.

Barrios was a doubt before the match, following an injury that forced him off against Levante. However it has come back to bite him. Exiting 10 minutes into the second half, Barrios was substituted limping heavily. Atletico Madrid have now confirmed that he has suffered a hamstring injury to his right thigh.

Barrios out of action for four weeks

The 22-year-old has been one of Atletico’s best players this season, and Diego Simeone will be without him for a series of key games. Belen Sanchez has confirmed that he will miss around four weeks of action, taking him into early March. It rules him out of the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Barcelona, and their Champions League play-off ties against Club Brugge.

🫣 Barrios estará de baja en torno a 4 semanas. https://t.co/AE27LNdTFV — Belén Sánchez García (@Belen_Boli) February 6, 2026

Their league clashes against Real Betis (H), Rayo Vallecano (A), Espanyol (H) and Real Oviedo (A) will come too soon, and Atletico’s return leg of the Copa semi-final at Camp Nou is right on the border of his recovery date. That takes place on the third of March, and that weekend, Real Sociedad visit the Metropolitano.

🚨 OFFICIAL – Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona Details (Copa del Rey): – First leg: February 12 at 21:00 CET at the Metropolitano. – Second leg: March 3 at 21:00 CET at the Camp Nou. pic.twitter.com/LFHdpvUd3S — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 6, 2026

Atletico Madrid’s other injuries

Simeone should have Julian Alvarez back from illness to face Betis this weekend, while Alexander Sorloth is a doubt – he did not make it onto the pitch on Thursday night. Midfielder Johnny Cardoso is likely to be back next week, although their clash with Barcelona could come too soon for him, as he recovers from week-long recuperation time for a muscle strain suffered on Wednesday. Beyond Barrios, Cardoso and perhaps Sorloth, Simeone should have a fully fit squad.