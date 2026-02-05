Real Madrid star handed extended ban for sending off in Champions League

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has been juggling injuries since the start of his tenure, and as he looks to demonstrate his credentials for the job in the Champions League play-off round against Benfica, he will be juggling suspensions. Los Blancos will be without both Rodrygo Goes and Raul Asencio in Lisbon.

The first leg will take place at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday the 17th of February, with the second leg eight days later at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid will be without Raul Asencio, who was sent off for two yellow cards due to fouls, and faces a ban for the first leg. UEFA have also handed out €40k fines and sent warnings to managers Jose Mourinho and Arbeloa for delaying the kick-off of the match.

Rodrygo Goes handed extra ban

Brazilian teammate Rodrygo Goes was also set to miss the first leg in Lisbon following his own sending off. The Real Madrid forward saw two bookings of his own in stoppage time for dissent, complaining after Los Blancos had a goal ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, who would eventually score the winner. As reported by Marca though, UEFA have handed out an extra game for ‘insulting and abuse language towards the officials’, meaning he will also miss the return leg too.

Absences and returning players for Real Madrid

He will join Jude Bellingham in the stands, after the English midfielder was ruled out for a month following a hamstring tear. The positive news for Arbeloa is that Real Madrid do expect Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy all to return in the coming two weeks, easing their defensive woes. Eder Militao will continue his recovery, but Arbeloa can call on Dean Huijsen and Rudiger, one of his strong centre-back partnerships.