Real Madrid

Real Madrid hierarchy send message to manager Alvaro Arbeloa through media

Image via Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has been handed the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu, but beyond the results against Benfica and Albacete, has made his first wrong step. The hierarchy at the club have made their feelings clear through the media.

Arbeloa has made a conscious effort to highlight the importance of the job, and defend President Florentino Perez from criticism. On top of that, he has been pointed in his attempts to get close to his star players – he has been effusive in his praise of Vinicius Junior. Despite that, he is yet to convince the squad that he is a permanent solution as manager, if reports are to be believed.

Real Madrid hierarchy unhappy about changing selections

The first signs of malcontent have arrived from above now too. According to Cadena Cope, the Real Madrid hierarchy are unhappy with the constant changing of positions under Arbeloa for some of the star names. Beyond that, the use of players outside of their natural positions has not gone down well either.

Most notable in this regard are the case Eduardo Camavinga. The Frenchman was been used at left-back against Rayo Vallecano last week, despite the fact Fran Garcia and Alvaro Carreras, specialists at the position, were on the bench.

Florentino Perez halted Fran Garcia exit

It was also reported this week that Garcia had been about to leave the club on loan to join Bournemouth until the end of the season, and had even said farewell to his teammates last Friday. It now transpires that it was President Florentino Perez who directly intervened to halt the deal.

His feeling is that if Alvaro Carreras were to be suspended, then Garcia might be the only specialist alternative for a Champions League tie, with Ferland Mendy continuing to battle fitness issues.

