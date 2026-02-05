Lewandowski has seen his minutes reduced.
Marcus Rashford will not answer call of Manchester United manager Michael Carrick

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford has spoken positively of his time in Barcelona since arriving at the club in the summer, his second exit from Old Trafford after a loan move to Aston Villa last season, and his first time outside of England. With Michael Carrick in charge at Manchester United, the tide has been changing though.

Under Ruben Amorim, Rashford became persona non grata, playing the odd minutes off the bench here and there, before being sent to Villa Park last January. It was clear that Rashford would be on his way out in the summer, and he held out for a move to Barcelona. Now with Carrick in charge though, it has been suggested that he would try to reintegrate Rashford at Old Trafford, if given the managerial job permanently.

Rashford will not return to Manchester United

In spite of the potential charm offensive, The Mirror say that if there is one thing certain in Rashford’s mind, it is that he will not be returning to Manchester United next summer. Barcelona reportedly intend to try and retain Rashford, and have a €30m buy option in his deal, but even if they do not manage to get a deal done for him, the 28-year-old will seek a move to a different club.

Marcus Rashford’s life in Barcelona

The same report claims that Rashford credits his move to Barcelona and the club with ‘helping him to fall back in love with football’. Sport explain that Rashford is enjoying himself in Castelldelfels, where he and a number of other players live on the outskirts of Barcelona. Rashford frequents restaurants in the area, and has been on multiple fishing trips too. He is also improving his Spanish with regular classes, a sign he is keen to stay.

In Roony Bardghji, another summer recruit who speaks English, Rashford has found a close friend in the dressing room. Manager Hansi Flick has spoken positively about Rashford’s impact in Barcelona, and despite not always performing well, his goals and assists have been a major part of the reason the Blaugrana are top of La Liga and through to the Champions League Round of 16.

