Liverpool will consider sale of midfielder – Real Madrid interested

Real Madrid are on course to sign a midfielder this summer, after a third manager in Alvaro Arbeloa has struggled to get the best out of their current options. One of their former targets could be available for the right price this summer.

Los Blancos seem ready to admit defeat on their current midfield options, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric’s absences looming large. While their other options do possess plenty of quality, none of their current midfielders have shown an ability to direct the game with their passing, or progress the side forward with ease. As such, midfield has become a priority for the summer, alongside the centre-back position.

Liverpool not ruling out sale of Alexis Mac Allister

One of their former targets, Alexis Mac Allister, could be available this summer. Indykaila has written on Hooligan that Liverpool will conduct a review of Mac Allister’s situation at the end of the season. It is not ruled out that they will sanction the sale of the Argentine international. The Reds will likely have to make a call on whether to hand Mac Allister a new contract, or make a sale, given he has two years left on his current deal.

Mac Allister was approached by Real Madrid

This news comes after it was reported that Mac Allister’s camp responded positively to an approach by Los Blancos last season. It is not yet clear whether Real Madrid are still interested in moving for him, as he was an option championed by Carlo Ancelotti – they did not make any further moves after the approach either.

One of the major issues facing Los Blancos are that the options they like most, such as Vitinha and Enzo Fernandez, look likely to cost in excess of €100m. Mac Allister could be a more affordable option, but has struggled to live up to the heights of the other two.