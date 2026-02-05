Hansi Flick explains how Barcelona can win the Champions League

Barcelona have had a good season so far, but there is still a long way to go, as they seek success across all competitions. The sought-after victory would be in the Champions League, which the Catalans have not won since 2015.

As per MD, head coach Hansi Flick firmly believes that his side are capable of winning the competition, although he wants his players to make the step up in order to give themselves the best chance.

“I think we are working to be better every day. We have to improve the little things, even the very small ones, in order to make progress. That’s what it’s about and, of course, we also have a chance of winning the Champions League. It is a very big goal for us and we work every day for it. I know that the fans help us in every game. It’s a good combination, to be all together, and that’s why we’re all fighting for this great title.”

Flick: With Deco I have a great partner

Flick was also asked about further signings he would make to his squad. He understands that transfer business has been difficult, but he is happy with how things have gone so far – despite previous reports stating otherwise.

“I think we have a fantastic team at the moment. Everything we do has to be smart. With Deco I have a great partner and we talk about everything. Each decision also takes into account the financial situation, but above all if that player can improve the team. If he’s a good person, if he’s a good teammate. That’s what we need: good people in this fantastic team.”

Flick: Barça is even better than I imagined

Flick also made it clear that he is loving life at Barcelona.

“Barça is even better than I imagined. From the beginning I had the feeling that it was like more than a family and it was like that from day one. I really appreciated the first days and weeks, and now I’ve been here for more than a year and a half. It’s really incredible. The people here are very kind to us, so it’s fantastic.”