In recent years, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has unfortunately been targeted with racist abuse on a number of occasions, with the latest case having taken place last month.

During Real Madrid’s 3-2 defeat at Albacete in the Copa del Rey, Vinicius had a banana thrown at him by one of the supporters inside the Carlos Belmonte stadium. The person accused of this has since been identified, and this week, the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport has been considering possible consequences.

As per Marca, the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport has proposed a one-year stadium ban for the person accused of throwing a banana at Vinicius, as well as a €5000 fine. The incident, which happened in the aftermath of Albacete’s winning goal in stoppage time, is considered to be a serious infraction, and thus, a serious punishment is planned.

The banning order would cover all sporting stadiums in Spain, rather than just the Carlos Belmonte. The punishment has yet to be ratified, but in the next couple of weeks, it is expected that a final decision will be made by all authorities involved in the case, including the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport.

Commission also rules on other cases

As well as the aforementioned case involving Vinicius, the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport has also proposed further sanctions after reviewing a number of other incidents. 51 fans from Sevilla and Real Betis are due to be punished over the unsavoury scenes that took place during November’s El Gran Derbi at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, while CD Guadalajara are exposed to a €50,000 fine for “exceeding the permitted capacity and covering evacuation routes in an extra stand” which was installed for their Copa del Rey tie against Barcelona.