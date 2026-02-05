Barcelona to discuss contract extension with Robert Lewandowski

Star number nine Robert Lewandowski has been heavily linked with an exit over the past six months at the end of his deal with Barcelona, but it seems that he could yet remain at the club. The 37-year-old has put off talk surrounding his future, and is set to consider his options in April, after presidential elections at Barcelona.

Lewandowski has been a key player in the second tenure of Joan Laporta at the club, who spent €55m on him despite his advancing age. Last season, Ferran Torres began to compete for the starting spot with Lewandowski though, and this year the Valencian has had far more mintues than the veteran, albeit Lewandowski continues to start in Clasicos and against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona to discuss new deal with Lewandowski

According to ESPN, Barcelona are planning to discuss a new deal with Lewandowski, one that will keep him there for at least one more season. Their terms would be a significant age reduction, and loss of his starter status, but the Catalan giants are happy with his contributions. Even with a significant wage reduction, La Liga salary limit rules mean a new deal would free up a maximum of €3m extra next season, even if the reduction is more than that. Currently he is one of the highest earners in the squad.

🚨 Tommy Marqués continues training with the first team, although the availability of practically all the players makes it difficult for him to break into the squad. Even so, Hansi Flick wants him close by. [@Guillembp01] pic.twitter.com/u3yefiK9tv — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 5, 2026

Flick and Deco happy with Lewandowski

This follows numerous reports claiming that Lewandowski’s continuity, while not ruled out, is not part of Barcelona’s plans. The Blaugrana have supposedly made the number nine position their priority for the summer, and partner Anna Lewandowska has hinted that it may be Lewandowski’s last year at Barcelona.

Despite this, Director of Football Deco and manager Hansi Flick are happy with Lewandowski’s contribution. They feel that keeping Lewandowski around could provide a valuable dressing room presence next season.