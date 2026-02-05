It’s no secret that Barcelona will be in the market to sign a new central defender during this summer’s transfer window. Their struggles in that position this season have been for all to see, which is why they want to strengthen it in 2026.

Given their lack of natural left-sided option in Hansi Flick’s squad, it has been expected that Barcelona will seek a direct replacement for Inigo Martinez, who left last summer for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. They have been linked with the likes of Nico Schlotterbeck and Goncalo Inacio, but now, they could be set to go for a player that is more suited to operating on the right side.

As per MD, Barcelona have joined the list of clubs interested in Cristian Romero, who has reportedly decided to leave Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur this summer. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also following the 27-year-old, whose future is likely to be decided after this summer’s World Cup.

Last year, Romero revealed his desire to play in La Liga during his career, and that opportunity could come sooner rather than later. Barcelona would represent a big step up if he were to land at the Spotify Camp Nou in the summer, where he could play alongside fellow South American defender Ronald Araujo.

Should Barcelona go for Romero?

Tottenham may have underperformed over the last 18 months, but Romero is still a very good operator. Although he can be rash at times, he has a lot of quality, and he would certainly be a good addition to the Barcelona squad.

Despite this, it would be better served for Barcelona to target a natural left-sided option, such as Romero’s current teammates Micky van de Ven. This would allow Pau Cubarsi or Eric Garcia to play on the right side of defence, where they are more comfortable.