Lamine Yamal has been a revelation for Barcelona since breaking into the first team squad back in 2023 as a 15-year-old. Since then, he has gone on to become one of the world’s best players, while also collecting several personal accolades.

The latest of those came earlier this week when he won the Mundo Deportivo Trophy. Upon doing so, he spoke to MD on collecting another award.

“It’s a source of pride, for me, for my family and my friends, I’m very happy and I hope that this year can be better. Now come the important moments and that’s where the quality players of our team have to come from. I’m enjoying this moment and I’m going for more.”

Lamine Yamal was also asked about Barcelona’s pursuit of defending their La Liga title, with the Catalans currently one point clear of Real Madrid in the standings.

“It’s the most difficult competition because it’s the longest, nothing is decided until the end and like last year, we’ll have to fight until the end, get points, not lose any game, because they’re all important, and hopefully they are.”

Lamine Yamal also addressed scrutiny he has received over the last 12-18 months over his lack of goals scored, with him having registered 39 in 135 Barcelona appearances since his debut in 2023.

“My game is not based on that, it is true that it creates controversy because when I play well it is that I do not score and when I score it is that I do not play well, but I want to play well, that the team wins and to continue like this.”

Lamine Yamal takes a break from the spotlight

Lamine Yamal’s appearances at the Great Gala of Mundo Deportivo was a rare media outing for the teenager, whose personal life generated a lot of focus throughout 2025. As per Sport, he has made a conscious effort to lower his media profile in recent months, while also increasing his standing as a leader in the Barcelona dressing room.

Barcelona will be delighted that Lamine Yamal’s personal life is no longer as focused upon as it once was. They will hope things continue in this vein for the months and years to come.