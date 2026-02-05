Atletico Madrid weighing up alternatives amid Diego Simeone uncertainty

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was being talked about as the man to lead to the club into its new era under Apollo Sports Capital, with CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin and President Enrique Cerezo remaining in charge for the two to three seasons. Now though, Sporting Director Mateu Alemany is weighing up alternatives should he depart this summer.

Simeone is into his 15th year at the club, and there was talk earlier in the season that Los Colchoneros would hand him a contract extension until at least 2028. However it has been suggested that Simeone could walk away in the summer, despite having another year left on his deal – the Argentine manager is not in danger of being sacked.

🚨 Atlético Madrid vs Real Betis in the last 10 games: – 7 wins

– 2 draws (both away)

– 1 loss (away)

– 18 goals scored

– 6 goals conceded pic.twitter.com/b4y1v4S39Y — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 5, 2026

Mateu Alemany’s top choices to replace Simeone

Varying reports have emerged about potential successors to Simeone should he move on. Previously it has been acknowledged that Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique would have been a contender to take the job, but he now seems settled in France. Ramon Alvarez de Mon claims that whenever Simeone does move on, Alemany is keen to bring in Marcelino Garcia Toral from Villarreal. Marca back that report up – the two worked closely together at Valencia, and Marcelino has referred to him as the best operator he has collaborated with.

🚨Marcelino es el entrenador que tiene en mente Mateu Alemany para suceder a Simeone cuando llegue el momento del cambio en el Atlético de Madrid. pic.twitter.com/YbeXsJKrhn — Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) January 27, 2026

On top of that, Sport have noted that Alemany is looking at Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola as a potential option too, although the Basque manager seems to be more intent on continuing in the Premier League.

Would Diego Simeone walk away?

Certainly Simeone has not publicly hinted that his time is coming to an end, but he has mentioned this season that he would be open to managing in Saudi Arabia and at Inter. That said, unless Simeone feels he is unable to make progress with the group, or is being ousted, it seems unlikely he would walk away on a whim. Equally, the chance to manage his son Giuliano, this is just his second year in the first team, is one that may not come around again.