Atletico Madrid had a very busy winter transfer window, but despite this, more business is needed in the summer. There will almost certainly be a new centre-back needed, while there is also scope for additions at left-back and in attack – in the case of the latter, especially so is Antoine Griezmann and/or Alexander Sorloth were to depart.

Ademola Lookman was signed from Atalanta over the weekend, replacing Giacomo Raspadori, who went in the opposite direction. He, Griezmann, Sorloth and Julian Alvarez will be Diego Simeone’s attacking options for the second half of the season, and it is hoped that the Nigeria international will hit the ground running.

Prior to signing Lookman, Atleti made a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in. However, the reigning European champions blocked all efforts made by Los Colchoneros, although they may not do so in the summer.

As per L’Equipe (via ED), Atleti are planning to make another move for Lee during the summer transfer window. They see him as an ideal player to compliment the likes of Lookman, Alvarez and Sorloth, although getting a deal done could again be tricky.

PSG planning to agree new contract with Lee

Before Atleti get the chance to go for Lee again, they may be stonewalled. The report notes that PSG are hoping to reach an agreement on a new contract with the former Valencia and Mallorca forward, whose current deal in the French capital runs until the summer of 2028.

Lee appears to be settled in Paris, so it would be no surprise to see him sign a renewal over the coming months. If that does happen, Atleti will again need to consider alternative targets, and that process would be handled by director of football Mateu Alemany, who will be heading into his first summer transfer window at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano.