Atletico Madrid were very busy during the final few days of the winter transfer window, as they brought in three signings. Ademola Lookman arrived from Atalanta, while midfielders Rodrigo Mendoza and Obed Vargas joined from Elche and Seattle Sounders respectively.

The latter pair were not originally touted as possible signings for January, but after key targets were missed out on, Atleti sporting director Mateu Alemany made his move. One of those that Los Colchoneros failed to sign was Ederson dos Santos, who has been on their agenda for some time.

Atleti plotted a late move for Ederson, but as revealed by Ruben Uria (via ED), they had three offers turned down. The last of those was worth €50m, with a loan player included in the proposal.

“The target was Ederson but the problem is very simple, you can’t buy what others don’t want to sell. The last one was outrageous. €50m plus a loanee. And Atalanta said no.”

Atleti could go for Ederson again in the summer

Atleti had planned to loan out Vargas upon his arrival from Seattle, but after missing out on Ederson, it was decided for him to stick around Simeone’s squad for the second half of the season. He will have his chance to impress, but a future loan move could still be on the agenda if the club decides to move again for the Atalanta midfielder when the summer transfer window opens.

It was obviously a disappointment for Atleti to lose out on Ederson, and it remains to be seen whether they live to regret his failed signing. For now, the focus will be on ensuring that Mendoza and Vargas are able to step up to the plate and accompany the likes of Pablo Barrios, Koke Resurreccion and Johnny Cardoso.