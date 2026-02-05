On Deadline Day, Atletico Madrid finalised the signings of two midfielders, with one of those being Rodrigo Mendoza. The 20-year-old joined from Elche in a deal worth €16m, and on Wednesday, he was presented to the media.

As per Marca, he expressed his delight at having signed for Atleti.

“The truth is that I’m very happy to be here. I thank the club for the trust. I’m looking forward to working and contributing what I can. The truth is that it’s a very special moment for me and my family. It’s a challenge ahead. In my head you can only do things well at a great club and achieve great things.”

Mendoza was also asked about resurfaced comments made by Barcelona’s Pedri, who believes the new Atleti man is similar to him as a player.

“It’s good for a player like Pedri to say those things, but I’m Rodrigo Mendoza and I have to make my way. In the end, the comparisons will always be there.”

Mendoza spoke on the interest he had received from other clubs, although he made it clear that Atleti was always his preferred choice.

“Many things have always sounded about me, but since I found out about Atletico’s interest it was clear to me in my head. It’s a giant club, it’s always a pain to face a team like Atletico. It has always been a difficult challenge, but it is a beautiful challenge.”

Mendoza looking forward to working under Diego Simeone

Mendoza also expressed his excitement at working with Atleti head coach Diego Simeone, whose faith so far he is thankful for.

“We know his demands, it’s going to be good for me. I’m clear about what El Cholo wants from me, the club… thanks to the staff and everyone for how they have received me.”