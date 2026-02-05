One of the most interesting debates regarding the Spanish national team at the moment involves Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia and Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro. The pair are seen to be fighting for the final spot in the squad that will go to North America this summer for the 2026 World Cup.

Recent reports have claimed that Garcia will be called up during March’s international break, and the likelihood is that Remiro would be the one to make way. However, the La Real man remains hopeful of being in the La Roja squad come June, although he is excited about the battle – via Cadena SER.

“The goal of the National Team has a high level and that the three, four or five names are at a good level is good for the team, to be close to winning the World Cup. Those who go have to contribute, to contribute and know that it is a family and that all roles are important, not just those who play. I always say this because I think about it.

“Joan García is having an incredible year, just like David (Raya), just like Unai (Simon)… and I’m going to join the list. It’s good for the goalkeepers, it’s good for Spain and it’s bad for Luis (de la Fuente). In the end he has to decide, we are all a family, we all add up and the important thing is that we are well and that the debate is not that there is no good goalkeeper in Spain.”

Luis de la Fuente has a big decision to make

The likelihood is that whoever does go will not feature, given that Luis de la Fuente values Unai Simon as his number one and David Raya as the backup. Remiro and Garcia would be battling it out to be the third goalkeeper, although it would still be an honour for either to be selected for the World Cup.