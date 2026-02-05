Ademola Lookman reacts to dream Atletico Madrid debut

Atletico Madrid swept aside Real Betis in their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash on Thursday, winning 5-0 at La Cartuja. One of the stars of the show was Ademola Lookman, who registered one goal and one assist on his debut appearance for Los Colchoneros.

Lookman, who joined Atleti from Atalanta during the winter transfer window, has been delighted at his first few days with the club, and as per MD, he hopes for even better days to come.

“Very proud, very happy for my debut, especially for the performance of the team. The team, everyone in the dressing room welcomed me in a very affectionate way. They made it easy for me. That’s why I’m very happy. I’ll try to be regular in the season. Everyone works hard. There are things that can be improved, but my intention is to continue working to improve, which is the important thing.”

Atleti head coach Diego Simeone was delighted with Lookman’s performance against Betis, and he expects the Nigeria international to be a very important player over the coming months.

“His characteristics speak for themselves. He is a different player to all the ones we have, a specialist in one-on-one duels although he also has associative play. That allows us to play with different positions. We are not knowing. He had a very good impact on the team, he felt good, hopefully we can help him to be an even better footballer and he can help us to grow as a team.”

Simeone issues update on Pablo Barrios and Julian Alvarez

Simeone also issued an update on Julian Alvarez, who played no part against Betis, and Pablo Barrios, who was forced off early into the second half.

“Julián didn’t feel good at night, today he came looking to be there, he wasn’t strong and we understood that the best thing was for him not to start. Pablo, the best player we have in the middle of the field, has an injury that will keep him out for a couple of games. Those who are waiting to play will have the possibility of doing well.”