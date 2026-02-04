Real Madrid did not choose to sign a midfielder in the summer, following the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in successive years. It was a decision that has been hotly debated, with the club feeling they had sufficient talent to transition to a new midfield. More recently, it has been reported that a midfielder is a priority for the upcoming summer.

Los Blancos were credited with interest in Kees Smit and Adam Wharton, but decided against moving for either of them. The Dutch talent remains on Real Madrid’s shortlist, but then manager Xabi Alonso was in favour of moving for Martin Zubimendi. As it was, the former Real Sociedad midfielder had agreed a €70m move to Arsenal, but has been highlighted by some in Spain as the ideal signing for Los Blancos.

Zubimendi responds to missing link idea

Speaking after Arsenal’s progress to the Carabao Cup final, following a 4-2 aggregate win over Chelsea, the idea was put to Zubimendi himself.

“I don’t think so, Madrid has more than enough players to do well. No way, no way,” he told Cadena SER.

Zubimendi on Merino injury: ‘He’ll do everything to be at World Cup’

Zubimendi is competing for a starting spot in Spain’s World Cup team, as was the case for teammate Mikel Merino. However the latter has been ruled out with a stress fracture in his shin, and could well see him miss the tournament. Merino is aiming to be back before the end of the season though.

“Well, he’s in pain, but he’s a very professional person who takes care of himself and always thinks about what’s best for the club. I know he’s the one who’s most hurt, but the damage his injury has done to the club is significant,” Zubimendi remarked on his midfield partner.

“Look, he seems fine, but everyone is different when they go home… I understand it’s harder than it looks. I know he’ll do everything he can to get there, and if he doesn’t, it’ll be a real shame. We’ll see what happens.”

Merino and Zubimendi have been in excellent form in Spain shirts of late, threatening to take the starting spots from Fabian Ruiz and Rodri Hernandez in Luis de la Fuente’s starting XI. La Roja’s manager is facing a tough choice, given how the past two years have gone for his Euro 2024-winning midfield, with none of Fabian, Dani Olmo or Rodri enjoying completely smooth rides since.