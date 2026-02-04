Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior appears to be happier under Alvaro Arbeloa, with talk that his contract renewal could make progress in the close future. The Brazilian is out of contract in 2027, meaning Los Blancos will be desperate to wrap up a deal before September, at which point they would be in serious danger of losing him for free.

Vinicius and Real Madrid have been in a stalemate since June over a new deal, but both club and player are seemingly keen to get a deal done. Over the last two years, there has been plenty of talk that Saudi Arabia have been trying to persuade him with a major offer in order to take him to the Middle East. Rumours of a move Saudi Arabia have quietened in recent months though.

Al-Hilal CEO confirms Saudi remain interested in Vinicius

However during an interview with Cadena SER, CEO of Al-Hilal Esteve Calzada has confirmed that the Public Investment Fund (PIF) remain interested in signing him.

“In our case there are no talks, but the CEO of the Saudi league, whenever asked, says that if he is available, he will try to bring him in.”

Calzada reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo drama

The big story in Saudi Arabia currently Cristiano Ronaldo, who sat out Al-Nassr’s game on Monday in protest against Karim Benzema’s move from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal. He feels that Al-Hilal are being given unfair advantages to in the transfer market.

“We’ve made a strong commitment to many players beyond Karim, a lot of young Arab talent. We’re eager to compete for all the titles. We’d have to ask him [Ronaldo] what’s wrong.”

“Al-Hilal is the most powerful club in Saudi Arabia. We have three sources of funding for transfers: merchandising, the government program to sign top players, and the Prince, who supports the club to obtain significant resources.”

Seemingly Ronaldo is now considering leaving Saudi Arabia in the summer, such is his frustration. The 40-year-old signed an extension in theory keeping him there until 2027, but is still in search of his first title in the Saudi Pro League.