Sevilla Sporting Director rules out Sergio Ramos return as player

What seemed too fantastic to be true has been deemed just that by Sevilla Sporting Director Antonio Cordon. Late in the transfer window there was talk that Los Nervionenses could bring back Ramos as a player to address their defensive issues.

That comes in the context of Sergio Ramos currently leading a consortium in a takeover bid to purchase Sevilla for a rumoured fee of around €400m. Ramos and his partners have been given a period of exclusivity to carry out their due diligence and complete the purchase of the club. Meanwhile Ramos is also a free agent, and is supposedly looking for a return to European football, after leaving Rayados de Monterrey in December.

Cordon rules out Ramos return as a player

Sevilla are once again ailing, and after their 4-1 defeat to RCD Mallorca on Monday, talk of a return for Ramos cropped up. It confirmed Sevilla as the worst defence in the division, with 37 goals conceded in just 22 games. Speaking to Cadena SER on Wednesday though, Cordon explained that there was no chance of Ramos signing for a second time in three years.

“The only option was to sign a striker – Maupay – , but they have exhausted the money for registering players. This is the reality of Sevilla right now; there is no practical possibility of signing anyone else.”

Sevilla retain confidence in Matias Almeyda

The Andalusian side have slipped to just two points above the relegation zone, but Cordon also explained that they retain confidence in manager Matias Almeyda.

“The transfer market is just as important as having the whole group committed to accumulating points to overcome this difficult situation. There are ten teams within five points, so the fight is going to be very tough.”

“[Almeyda is] The coach the club needs at this specific moment and given the current circumstances. [I have] Full confidence in a born worker who has created a very positive atmosphere within the group.”

Sevilla host Girona and Alaves next, and then travel to Getafe, before closing out the month with the Seville derby against Real Betis. Those four fixtures could well determine Almeyda’s future at the club.