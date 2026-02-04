Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has had a rollercoaster start to his tenure at the Bernabeu as senior manager, and internally that has been the case too. Exiting the Copa del Rey at the hands of Albacete in his first game, and dropping out of the top eight in the Champions League, Arbeloa has managed to cut the gap to Barcelona in La Liga down to one point.

Earlier this week it was reported that Arbeloa has improved the atmosphere in the dressing room, and the tension that was present during Xabi Alonso’s spell has died down. Cadena SER say the club believe that their decision to change manager was worthwhile. Arbeloa has made a point of getting close to his players, and some even believe that he has gone over the top with that objective.

Arbeloa has been pushed into selection change

However some of his decisions have surprised the Real Madrid dressing room. During their 4-2 defeat to Benfica, some of the players were surprised that Dani Ceballos did not make it off the bench, while Castilla talent Jorge Cestero was sent on for the final stages. Said players ‘let Arbeloa know about it’, and it is possible he was keen to placate them, with Ceballos coming on at half-time against Rayo Vallecano.

Dressing room not impressed by tactical setup

Their information continues on to say that Arbeloa has not installed any radical tactical changes, with the Real Madrid squad expecting more from him. Arbeloa was delayed in giving his press conference on Sunday after a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano, and this was due to a long and tense discussion between Arbeloa and the players, who did not see eye-to-eye with some of his substitutions and tactical choices.

Arbeloa not seen as permanent option

As such, the feeling from the dressing room is that they are being trained by the Castilla manager rather than the long-term solution for the bench at the Bernabeu. Arbeloa is seen as an interim option, who could be moved on in the summer.

Arbeloa and returning fitness coach Antonio Pintus are now approaching a critical period of two midweeks without games, which will be their best opportunity to implement any changes on the training ground. Without notable improvement, Arbeloa’s position will only weaken as the weeks pass.