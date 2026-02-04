Real Madrid have been beset by injuries over the past two seasons, but Alvaro Arbeloa is in line for some positive news. His defence has been hit worst during the course of this season, and three players are in line to return this week.

Veteran right-back Dani Carvajal has in theory been fit for the past four weeks, featuring for the final 13 minutes of Arbeloa’s first game in charge. Since, he has played just 14 more minutes during the closing stages of a 6-1 win over AS Monaco in the Champions League. Diario AS say that the 34-year-old defender is due to pick up the pace in his bid to return to action this week though.

Trent Alexander-Arnold recovery imminent

Carvajal is tasked with forcing Fede Valverde back into midfield if he wants his spot back, but will also face competition from Trent Alexander-Arnold. The England international has been similarly frustrated by injuries all season, and between the pair, have featured for just 967 minutes this season. Alexander-Arnold is recovering after two months out with a hamstring problem, and has yet to play under Arbeloa.

Antonio Rudiger to return too

German centre-back Antonio Rudiger is another on the verge of a return. He has played just nine times, accumulating 764 minutes, between a hamstring issue and knee problems. The veteran defender fought through pain to play in the Spanish Supercup, and has not been seen since, but could play against Valencia this weekend.

Ferland Mendy hoping to put injuries behind him

Most frustrated by fitness issues has been Ferland Mendy. The left-back returned after six months out in November, before falling foul of muscle issues again. He has missed the last month of action after playing 22 minutes in Real Madrid’s first two games of 2026, before muscle issues kept him out again.

Real Madrid will no doubt be easing all four back in, as it has been multiple injuries shortly after their return to action that have caused such lengthy absences. Arbeloa, who has been playing Raul Asencio through injury, can ill afford to go on without so many key resources.