Real Madrid trail Premier League giants in race to sign midfielder

Real Madrid have plans to sign a new midfielder in the summer, as they seek to finally address the departures of Toni Kroos (in 2024) and Luka Modric (2025). They have been linked with a number of players in recent months, and one that is particularly high on their shortlist is Kees Smit.

Real Madrid have been interested in Smit since the summer, when he shone for the Netherlands at the U19 Euros. They decided against a move at the time, and since then, he has rose to even greater heights with AZ Alkmaar.

The likes of Liverpool and Arsenal have registered their interest in Smit since then, and according to CaughtOffside, both are ahead of Real Madrid in the race to secure his signature in the summer. Both clubs have started to draw up plans for a transfer, which would cost as much as €75m.

Real Madrid consider Smit price to be “excessive”

According to the report, Real Madrid have reservations about a move for Smit at this time, with the main reason being the price set by AZ. They are prepared to spend big on younger players when considered necessary, but €75m for a player that has not yet shown himself on the biggest stage would be a risk in their eyes.

The next few months will determine whether Real Madrid decide to make their move for Smit. They can absolutely afford to pay the €75m that AZ are asking for, but the question is whether the 20-year-old, who has made 62 senior appearances in this career to date, is worth that much at this time.

If a deal is sought, it could end up being another expensive summer for Real Madrid, who have plans to sign a new central defender, as well as re-signing Nico Paz from Como.