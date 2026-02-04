Real Madrid appear to be coming round to the idea of signing a midfielder this summer, following the exits of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the last two years. Originally, Los Blancos were keen to forge ahead with the talent they already had in the squad, but the failure of their engine room to get going under three successive managers has altered the perception at the Santiago Bernabeu.

One of the reasons that Los Blancos did not act in the transfer window, is that it is not easy to find a midfielder of the quality of Modric or Kroos. At the start of the season, they were linked to Dutch midfielder Kees Smit and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, but they appear to have gone off the latter. Real Madrid are now evaluating their options for the summer.

Real Madrid given hope over Alexis Mac Allister signing

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid received a positive response from Alexis Mac Allister’s camp to an approach during Carlo Ancelotti’s time in charge. The Italian manager had requested the signing of the Liverpool midfielder, but Los Blancos did not pursue a deal. He now has just two years remaining on his deal in Anfield, two factors which could facilitate a deal. Their information is that Mac Allister continues to be well-regarded at the Bernabeu.

Enzo Fernandez and Vitinha deals difficult

Little secret has been made of the fact that Real Madrid’s ideal signing would be Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha, while Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea has also been repeatedly linked to Real Madrid too. However the club believe that even if Fernandez would be open to the idea of playing for them, the finances of a deal for either player makes their signings ‘almost impossible’.

Real Madrid have maintained throughout their struggles that they feel the squad has sufficient quality in order to compete for La Liga and the Champions League, but if neither are delivered, President Florentino Perez will come under pressure to invest again. He has altered the manager and the fitness coach midseason in order to try and get more out of their squad, which has been beset by injuries.