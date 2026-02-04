Real Madrid’s shortlist of central defenders that they are keen on signing for this summer continues to be reduced, following movement in the winter transfer window. It has also heralded a return to their thinking for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

The Frenchman was initially discarded by Los Blancos earlier in the season, but Diario AS say that he is one of the three options currently on the table for Real Madrid. Dayot Upamecano was another of their options, but following an agreement with Bayern Munich to renew his contract, he has been struck from the list. Upamecano will earn around €20m gross per year, and have a signing bonus of €20m, but does have a release clause set at €65m from 2027 onwards.

Marc Guehi was another of the options in their thinking, but Manchester City decided to sign him for €23m in January rather than wait until he was available on a free in the summer.

Konate back in Real Madrid thinking

Real Madrid did hold talks with Konate’s camp through the summer, but nothing concrete appeared to be done. Indykaila have reported that Liverpool are set to meet with the 26-year-old’s agents on Friday, as their perspective has also changed following Guehi’s switch to Manchester City. It is noted that Real Madrid have a good relationship with Stellar, Konate’s agents, who also represent Eduardo Camavinga and Gareth Bale.

Exclusive 💣 Ibrahima Konaté’s agent to meet Liverpool officials on Friday #LFC pic.twitter.com/en7nehMSyo — indykaila News (@indykaila) February 3, 2026

Academy alternatives for Real Madrid

The other two options being considered are promoting protege Joan Martinez to the first team (18) next season, or attempting to bring back another Fabrica product in Jacobo Ramon. In the closing stages of Carlo Ancelotti’s spell, Jacobo was given a chance in the first team, but moved to Como in the summer for €2.5m. Real Madrid have a buyback clause to sign him for €8m this summer if they decide to do so, and he has been in fine form in Serie A this year, becoming a regular under Cesc Fabregas.