Gavi takes step closer to long-awaited Barcelona comeback

Barcelona have had a number of injury problems this season, but in the coming weeks, these should be eased. Not only will Pedri be returning, but the long-awaited comeback of fellow midfielder should also be on the agenda.

Gavi has not played since being forced to undergo surgery on his knee in September. He was planned to return in 4-5 months, and so far, this injury timelines remains on track, which is good news for Barcelona.

Gavi, who was unhappy at Dro Fernandez’s move to Paris Saint-Germain last month, has now taken another step forward in his recovery. As per MD, he trained on the grass alongside Pedri on Wednesday.

When could Gavi make his Barcelona comeback?

All being well, Gavi will be able to return to the group in the next couple of weeks, after which he would be able to receive the medical green light from the club’s coaching staff. At this stage, the hope is that he could be involved against Levante on the 22nd of February, but Hansi Flick has made it clear that he will not take any risks with his return to the pitch.

Gavi’s return will come at a good time for Barcelona, who are building up steam ahead of the season run-in. They remain one point clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race, while they have also booked their placed in the last 16 of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey semi-finals in the last couple of weeks, and given the fixture congestion, the 21-year-old midfielder will absolutely be needed.

It remains to be seen exactly when Gavi makes his return to action, but he is coming towards the final stage of his recovery now. All being well, Barcelona supporters will get to see him very soon.