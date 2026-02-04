Two more Copa del Rey quarter-final ties took place on Wednesday, with four teams competing to join Barcelona in the semi-finals: Valencia hosted Athletic Club at the Mestalla, while Alaves and Real Sociedad faced off in a Basque derby.

Williams brothers send Athletic Club into last four

Valencia 1-2 Athletic Club

2024 winners Athletic Club are through to the semi-finals after a last-gasp win over Valencia. They took the lead just before the half hour mark when Umar Sadiq turned the ball into his own net, but the striker made up for it nine minutes later when he equalised for the home side.

Mikel Jauregizar missed the chance to make it 2-1 when his second half penalty was saved by Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, but Athletic were not be denied as Nico Williams crossed for brother Inaki to volley home the winning goal in the 96th minute.

Real Sociedad seal comeback win as Alaves rue penalty miss

Alaves 2-3 Real Sociedad

There was drama aplenty at Mendizorroza as La Real edged out Alaves to book their place in the last four. Abde Rebbach opened the scoring on eight minutes, before a quick response from Mikel Oyarzabal brought the visitors back level. Toni Martinez restored the home side’s lead from the penalty area on the half hour mark, but crucially, he failed to make it 3-1 in the second after Alex Remiro denied him from 12 yards.

That sparked a spectacular comeback from La Real, with two goals in four minutes from Goncalo Guedes and Orri Oskarsson seeing them through to the semi-final stage of the Copa del Rey. They, Athletic and Barcelona will be joined in the last four by one of Real Betis or Atletico Madrid, who face off in their quarter-final tie on Thursday at La Cartuja.