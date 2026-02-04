Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be following events closely, after news that one of the centre-backs they have been linked with in recent seasons is set to move in the summer. Argentina international Cristian Romero is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur if he gets his way, following disillusionment with his current club.

Romero has fallen out with Spurs over their lack of ambition in the transfer market, complaining publicly about the lack of resources in the squad, and calling it ‘disgraceful’. It seems those complaints were the tip of the iceberg, with well-connected Argentine journalist Gaston Edul reporting that Romero has received enquiries from Spain and from another league. He notes that a formal offer was close last summer, and Romero has made up his mind to leave Tottenham this summer.

Cristian Cuti Romero tiene sondeos de de La Liga de España y otra liga más.

Ya los había tenido en el mercado de pases anterior y estuvieron a un paso de la oferta formal.

Va a salir de Tottenham en el próximo mercado de junio. pic.twitter.com/OWrjDpQgf5 — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) February 3, 2026

Atletico Madrid interest in Romero

The side most heavily linked with Romero in Spain were Atletico Madrid. Last spring, Romero declared his desire to play in La Liga before penning a four-year contract with Tottenham. Los Colchoneros were in talks with Tottenham, but decided not to bid for Romero due to his €60m price tag. Instead they spent €30m on David Hancko, which would in theory lessen their need to sign a central defender, but there is also talk that Jose Maria Gimenez could leave this summer. Another factor is that that new Sporting Director Mateu Alemany is now at the helm, which could alter their priorities.

Real Madrid searching for central defender

Their crosstown rivals have also been credited with interest in Romero in recent years, and a centre-back is thought to be a priority for Real Madrid this summer. On the other hand, Romero no longer fits their recent transfer policy, with Los Blancos only spending big money on younger stars, and pursuing established players on free transfers.