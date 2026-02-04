Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo made a successful return to the starting XI for the first time in 2026 on Tuesday night, scoring the winner in the Copa del Rey quarter-final against Albacete. The Uruguayan defender went to manager Hansi Flick to celebrate his goal.

The 26-year-old took a leave of absence from Barcelona in December to recover his mental health, following a sending off against Chelsea at the end of November. Flick has been easing Araujo back in with, with four substitute appearances amounting to 30 minutes of action. Flick gave him his first start in over two months against Albacete.

🚨 Hansi Flick: "It has been a tough match, we had many chances. I'm proud of the team because we play every three days. The team is always ready, we deserved the victory." 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/5eFcr0NDfV — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 3, 2026

Araujo: ‘The goal is good for confidence’

Following the exit of Marc-Andre ter Stegen on loan, Araujo has been handed the armband as the first captain of the side. Araujo noted that the win was good for their confidence.

“Cup matches are a bit like that, they’re not decided until the very end,” he told RTVE, as quoted by MD. “The goal is very important for confidence, for continuing to grow. I was able to help the team up front, which is fundamental because we have great headers of the ball.”

Araujo explains Flick celebration

Following his goal, Araujo celebrated fist with his teammates, and then ran to Flick on the touchline to hug him. Perhaps the image of the game, Araujo explained the gesture.

“Hansi is like a father to us; everyone loves him dearly. He knows how to manage each player’s situation. I gave him a hug because he’s been spectacular with me.”

Ronald Araujo went to #Barca manager Hansi Flick after his #CopadelRey winner against Albacete. Head below for Araujo's explanation 👇pic.twitter.com/pfTwTo6Tkx — Football España (@footballespana_) February 3, 2026

Flick explained after the game that he was pleased with Araujo’s showing. He is the latest Barcelona star to publicly express their delight with Flick, with Raphinha, Pedri and Marcus Rashford all going to great lengths to praise the former Bayern Munich manager.