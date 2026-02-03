Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been in fine form over the last few weeks, and he continued his impressive start to 2026 with the opening goal of their quarter-final tie against Albacete in the Copa del Rey. The Blaugrana are attempting to avoid the same fate as Real Madrid at the Carlos Belmonte.

Hansi Flick rotated his side for the clash, with Ronald Araujo and Joao Cancelo making their first starts of 2026. In midfield, Marc Bernal was in for the injured Pedri, and Marcus Rashford replaced Raphinha, who is also sitting the tie out through injury.

Lamine Yamal gives Barcelona lead against Albacete

After Rashford had skewed Barcelona’s best opportunity wide early on, he helped Frenkie de Jong to rob the ball high up the pitch. He then shifted the ball into the middle for the Dutchman, and he was able to find Lamine Yamal on space on the right side of the box. The 18-year-old did not hesitate, and slammed the ball into the corner first-time.

That's a stunning finish from Lamine Yamal! 😍 Barcelona get the breakthrough against Albacete 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/OsKAwJUMZ8 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 3, 2026

LAMINE YAMAL GOAL AGAINST ALBACETE! 💫🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6zZcAQr8Ai — In Today Sport (@intodaysport) February 3, 2026

Lamine Yamal form continues upward trajectory

It takes Lamine Yamal’s total to 14 goals and 13 assists in 29 appearances this season, with the second half to come. The teenage starlet has been gradually improving in 2026 though, after an up and down end to 2025, which many have put down to his sports hernia that he has been recovering from. Lamine Yamal has seven goal contributions in his last six appearances for Barcelona.

40' Albacete players want Cancelo to be sent off with a second yellow card. The referee says 'no', but Cancelo appears to be on thin ice now, though. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 3, 2026

Having already improved on last season’s totals, Lamine Yamal will be looking to gear up for the decisive phase of the season, as he did last year. With Raphinha in and out of the side, and neither of Ferran Torres or Robert Lewandowski in form, Flick will be delighted that Lamine Yamal has stepped up his game when his side need it.