Barcelona captain Ronald Araujo has scored on his first start this calendar year, and did so wearing the armband. The Uruguayan has been gradually introduced back into the fold after a leave of absence in 2026, but was handed a starting spot for the Copa del Rey quarter-final against Albacete.

The Blaugrana were on top in the first half, but spurned several oppportunities before Lamine Yamal finally gave them the lead just five minutes before the break. Marcus Rashford, who had been guilty of passing up their clearest chance, combined with Frenkie de Jong to set Lamine Yamal up for a fourth consecutive goal.

Araujo responds to Hansi Flick faith

With Marc-Andre ter Stegen loaned out to Girona, Araujo has been handed the job of club captain for the time being, and for the first time, he started in 2026. Araujo was enjoying a solid game before 10 minutes into the second half, Araujo got on the end of a Marcus Rashford corner.

Marcus Rashford delivers the assist as his corner is headed in by Ronald Araujo! 👏 A big moment for Barça's returning skipper 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/rwoyaZXHyh — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 3, 2026

Barcelona doubles their advantage through Ronald Araujo! pic.twitter.com/g5o1NFLz9q — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 3, 2026

Araujo thanks Flick

Following his goal, Araujo celebrated with his teammates, but on his way back to his position, the defender paid tribute to Flick. It seems that Araujo is grateful to the German manager for his role in his recovery of late.

Flick 🫂 Araújo ¡El uruguayo marca el segundo del Barça tras un remate de cabeza! #LaCopaRTVE 📺 Albacete-FC Barcelona, en DIRECTO en @la1_tve y https://t.co/GLkNJ9yidL pic.twitter.com/XQzMNWkkyV — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) February 3, 2026

Albacete get back into late

It was a set piece that also gave Albacete a late route into the game too. A free-kick from the right found the diving header of Javi Moreno, who could not have place the ball any closer to the near post.

GOAAAAAAL! JAVI MORENO SCORES 💥 Albacete close the gap in the score… Can they? 💭 ALB 1-2 FCB | 87' pic.twitter.com/LarAXlmwYP — SportyTV (@SportyTV) February 3, 2026