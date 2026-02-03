Sevilla weigh up Sergio Ramos signing amid takeover bid

Sevilla slipped to a damaging defeat against RCD Mallorca on Monday night, as the final hours of the transfer market slipped away. While offensive recruit Neal Maupay did produce on his debut for Los Nervionenses, but they did not bring in any defenders during the winter window.

Matias Almeyda’s are the 8th-highest scorers in La Liga with 29 goals to their name, but their primary problem is at the back. Following the four goals that flew past Odysseas Vlachodimos, who is having a decent season, took their total conceded to 37, the worst record in the division. Now Sevilla are supposedly considering a move to address it.

Sevilla weigh up Sergio Ramos return

According to Cadena SER, Sevilla are weighing up the return of Sergio Ramos. The veteran defender is a free agent after terminating his deal with Rayados de Monterrey in December. It was said that the 40-year-old was keen to move back to European football, but has yet to find a club.

Sergio Ramos takeover bid

The veteran Spain international is currently heading up a bid from a North-American consortium looking to buy Sevilla. Currently they are carrying out due diligence, and have exclusive rights to become majority shareholders for the next three months. Ramos is the face of the €400m bid that is currently in pole position to take power at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla changing mind over Ramos situation

During ownership talks, the return of Ramos as a player was brought up, but the club felt that it was not a compatible signing. However following the latest resounding defeat, there is talk internally that bringing back a leader for the defence might not be a bad idea. Ramos spent a year back at Sevilla two seasons ago, arriving and leaving on a free. During that period he was a regular in the starting XI, leading the backline.