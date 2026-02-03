Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has decided on a timeline to make a call on his future at the club, following late approaches in the winter transfer window. The Polish veteran is tipped to leave the Catalan capital in the summer at the end of his contract, with talk that the Blaugrana are keen to bring in a new number nine.

Whether Barcelona have the money to do so is another question. Thus far, Barcelona have not closed the door to keeping Lewandowski either, but would require him to take both a major wage cut, and accept a role off the bench.

Lewandowski turns down late winter transfer window approaches

The 37-year-old has been a long-time target for Saudi Arabia in recent years, but Lewandowski has turned down a move on multiple occasions. Kerry Hau of Sky Sports DE say that he has done so again in the winter transfer window, and more than one team was willing to give him a lucrative contract.

Lewandowski sets timeline for Barcelona future decision

According to Tomasz Wlodarczyk, as quoted by Sport, Lewandowski will not make a decision on his future until April this year. The veteran number nine is keen to see who is in charge once the dust settles on the presidential elections in March, and then what the project is being offered to him – current President Joan Laporta is the favourite to continue. Only once he has clarity on Barcelona’s position will he consider offers from Major League Soccer or Saudi Arabia.

Anna Lewandowska clues

Recently, Lewandowski’s partner Anna Lewandowska revealed that she thought it was ‘probably his last year at Barcelona’. There have been a number of rumours about Barcelona going big for a number nine this summer, and it would not be the first time the promise of a big signing has been used in the Barcelona elections to win votes – Lewandowski may be wondering if the push for a star signing up front recedes after the voting closes.