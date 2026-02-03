Real Madrid player had said farewell to teammates ahead of transfer deadline

Real Madrid had a typically quiet winter transfer window this year, with only Endrick Felipe leaving the club on loan for Olympique Lyon. However there was a deal almost in place for another exit before transfer deadline day.

Left-back Fran Garcia has been attracting interest from Bournemouth and former manager Andoni Iraola for the past 18 months since he it was established Real Madrid saw him only as a back-up option. It was revealed last week that Real Madrid had received an offer from the Cherries to sign Garcia on loan until the end of the season, but that bid was turned down.

Fran Garcia expected to complete move

Now The Athletic report that Garcia was disappointed by Real Madrid’s decision to hold onto him. He expected Los Blancos to give the green light, and was an unused substitute by Alvaro Arbeloa on Sunday, with Eduardo Camavinga starting out of position ahead of him. Alvaro Carreras is also above him in the pecking order. The 26-year-old had told his teammates that he was leaving on Friday, but no move transpired. It seems Real Madrid were keen not to lose any more players, amid a defensive injury crisis that has been ongoing for some time.

Fran Garcia’s short-lived optimism

With Carreras not arriving until July, and Ferland Mendy out injured, Garcia was given a rare run of games in the Club World Cup under Xabi Alonso last summer, and was one of their better players in the USA. However Carreras quickly established himself as the first-choice, and Garcia has been relegated to a bit-part role again, with just 701 minutes to his name this season, and eight starts. It seems likely that one or both of Ferland Mendy and Garcia will be allowed to leave in the summer, as Los Blancos are currently carrying three left-backs.