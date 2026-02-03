Late Juventus move for Atletico Madrid star failed at first hurdle

Atletico Madrid had the busiest transfer window of any side in La Liga on transfer deadline day alongside Elche, with three players arriving to the tune of over €60m. That had been offset by sales of €63m for Conor Gallagher, Giacomo Raspadori and Javi Galan, but Los Colchoneros also turned down a bid for their target man Alexander Sorloth.

The Norwegian striker has carved out a spot in the starting XI over the past two months, after being a rotational option for much of his Atletico career. Earlier in the window, it was rumoured that Juventus were keen on signing him, with Dusan Vlahovic also due to exit on free in the summer.

Diego Simeone giving instructions to Ademola Lookman in training. 🇳🇬🇦🇷@Belen_Boli pic.twitter.com/O383NWuA9y — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 3, 2026

Atletico Madrid turned down late Juventus move for Sorloth

The Bianconeri were keen to bring in a number nine before the end of the window, and enquired about Jean-Philippe Mateta, Youssef En-Nesyri and Mauro Icardi. Gianluca di Marzio reports that Juventus also enquired about Sorloth, who currently has 10 goals to his name this season. MD explain that they were told that they would have to pay Sorloth’s release clause, and that Sorloth was otherwise not for sale this transfer window. It is believed the clause is hundreds of millions of euros.

Sorloth leading the line for Atletico

This is a change of tune from the summer, when it was thought that Atletico would be open to selling Sorloth for the right price. However he has grown in importance, especially with the downturn in form of Julian Alvarez. Now with Ademola Lookman in the fray, Diego Simeone will have more choice up front. Generally Antoine Griezmann has been the main back-up to Alvarez and Sorloth, but the lack of a similar alternative to Sorloth may well explain Atletico’s position. While Alex Baena, Thiago Almada, Griezmann and Lookman can all play off Alvarez, Sorloth is the only realistic player that can lead the line other than the Argentine.